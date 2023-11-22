Now Hiring: Full-Time Local Newspaper Editor

CTRL+P Publishing is seeking an editor to join our local news team covering the Albuquerque metro area. Ctrl+P Publishing is New Mexico’s 2nd largest news group publishing the Sandoval Signpost, Corrales Comment, Independent News (East Mtns, Edgewood, Estancia Valley) and The Paper. We are 100% independent and New Mexico-owned.

We are seeking an editor to oversee two weekly papers, the Sandoval Signpost and Independent News.

We let journalists run the news and we do the rest. The editor will manage a news budget and manage a team of in-house reporters and regular freelancers to cover local news and events and cooperate with editors of other publications in our group for regional and special coverage. Editors are supported by an experienced publishing team to manage sales, distribution, design and digital.

This is a great opportunity for an experienced journalist looking to take on a public role as the face of the local newspaper and leader of a team telling local stories.

Hiring is anticipated for December 2023. This is a full-time position sharing time in our offices in downtown Albuquerque and in the communities we serve.

Salary and benefits: We believe in paying a fair, living wage to journalists so they can support themselves and their families. Editors in our group currently earn $55,000 per year. Benefits including a technology allowance and flexible holidays and generous leave package are available.

Interested applicants should send an email or letter of inquiry and resume to: Pat Davis, publisher, pat@newmexico.news

—

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitors and seeks out local news sources to develop assignments, news leads and news tips to assign to reporters and freelancers.

Serves as coach and copy editor for journalists on your team. Responsible for and verifying facts and ensuring final products meet ethical, editorial style and format standards.

May serve as a reporter from time-to-time.

Compiles and incorporates supplemental material and background information from a range of sources, such as files, reference libraries, and/or individual knowledgeable sources, as appropriate.

Represents the paper to the community at business events, community meetings and in general in interfacing with the public, including readers

Performs miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned.

Minimum Job Requirements

High school diploma or GED

At least two years of reporting experience in increasingly responsible positions, or proven record of small business or nonprofit management experience including supervising a team and managing a budget

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

Ability to develop and deliver presentations.

Knowledge of or ability to learn and adapt journalism principles and techniques.

Skill in research methods and techniques.

Exceptional writing skills with proper grammar. Able to communicate an idea clearly, including proper context where necessary.

Able to demonstrate an ability to use Google Suites (Gmail, Google Docs, Google Sheets) and/or Microsoft Office (MS Word, Excel, etc).

Conditions of Employment