How can you participate in a decision you don’t know is being made? When local reporters are not in the room to look out through people’s interests, the decisions that result often favor those who would rather have no one watching.
As a political organizer and local city councilor, Pat Davis says he saw firsthand the difference well-resourced journalists made in public decisions. When local TV and print newsrooms announced plans to shrink their coverage of the state legislature in 2015, Pat repositioned a local nonprofit to launch the state’s first daily nonprofit news outlet, the New Mexico Political Report, to cover the session and syndicate coverage statewide.
He stepped back from nonprofit service to serve two terms as an elected City Councilor in Albuquerque, but was lured back during the COVID pandemic when the city’s beloved alt-weekly stopped publishing. With the former staff and new investors, Pat helped to launch the city’s first new print newspaper in 20 years: The Paper, a new weekly digital and print paper for the community.
A year later, when the owner and publisher of the 40-year old Corrales Comment announced plans to retire post-pandemic, he asked Davis to step in. The Sandoval Signpost soon followed and the Ctrl+P Publishing Group was officially born. In late 2022, The Independent, a weekly covering 4,000 square miles, closed after 20 years. Thanks to matching donations from the NM Local News Fund and local support, Ctrl+P acquired the assets of the Independent and returned it to publication in 2023. After leaving public office, Pat launched City Desk ABQ, a new nonprofit daily news outlet covering local government and politics in the City of Albuquerque.
Our model.
With more than 1/3 of communities having lost their local daily or weekly newspaper over the past two decades, many see the mission of saving local news as a quixotic adventure.
Clearly the old model of advertiser-supported print journalism no longer works; but, many entrepreneurs are finding success in models that diversify revenue and bring a digital-first approach to a formerly print heavy industry.
News junkies have lots of options for finding news today, mostly online from aggregated and social media sources. These work great for national and state coverage and we syndicate the best of those to supplement our work. But those big media companies don’t cover local news or provide real, affordable advertising options for local businesses to reach local consumers.
Many owners and editors have had to also serve as designer, delivery driver and advertising salesperson just to keep things going — and that leaves little time for real news coverage. We want to change that dynamic by returning the best journalists to news jobs and providing shared publishing services across all of our products. We also add in a digital-first platform to reach more readers between print issues. Working together to share those costs and coverage of big regional issues we provide hyper-local coverage local readers can’t get from big market media outlets and employ talented designers, sales teams and digital gurus to support all of our newsrooms.
We seek out community sources of news that still provide value to local advertisers and readers.
Our team.
Pat Davis
CEO, Founder
Pat Davis is a recovering politician and news junkie. In 2015, he founded the state’s first non-profit newsroom covering the state legislature and politics, New Mexico Political Report.
After taking a detour to serve two terms as an elected City Councilor and City Council President in Albuquerque, he returned to his love for civic news and launched The Paper., Albuquerque’s alt-weekly, after the demise of the city’s alt-weekly during COVID. That project and the team of local news lovers it attracted eventually acquired three other community papers, the Corrales Comment, Sandoval Signpost and, in 2023, The Independent which was returned to publishing after closing in 2022 . Today, his Ctrl+P Publishing is the state’s second largest news publisher and ranked by Albuquerque Business First as a Top 10 LGBTQ+-owned company.
In a prior life, Pat served as a police officer with the US Capitol Police during and after 9/11, and later with the Metropolitan Police Department (Wash., D.C.), and as a Lieutenant with the UNM Police Department in Albuquerque. He is a graduate of Berry College, NMSU and the FBI National Academy.
Our Editors.
Carolyn Carlson
Editor, City Desk
Carolyn Carlson has devoted more than 30 years to local journalism in New Mexico. Early in her career, she was the editor and owner of the Estancia Valley Citizen before joining the Albuquerque Journal, Weekly Alibi and The Paper. In 2024, she became a founding co-editor of City Desk ABQ.
T.S. Last
Editor, Corrales Comment
TS Last is a New Mexico journalism institution. After a brief stint working in minor league baseball, he launched a journalism career serving with the Valencia News Bulletin, The El Defensor Chieftan, and later as the editor of the Journal North, the ABQ Journal’s Santa Fe edition. He joined as the editor of the Comment in 2022 and frequently contributes to local news in the Sandoval Signpost.
Elise Kaplan
Assistant Editor, City Desk
Elise Kaplan moved to New Mexico in 2010 and was instantly enamored with the landscape, the people and the stories the state holds. She graduated from the University of New Mexico with a degree in journalism in 2012. Before joining Searchlight NM as the education reporter, she spent almost nine years focusing on accountability while covering crime, the criminal justice system and more for the Albuquerque Journal. She has won multiple regional awards for her reporting on subjects including the ongoing crisis at the state’s largest jail and the pandemic on Native lands.
Andy Lyman
Editor, The Paper & Rolling Paper
Andy Lyman started his New Mexico journalism career with the UNM Daily Lobo and KUNM public radio before launching an accomplished career covering local news for the New Mexico Political Report and Santa Fe Reporter. In 2023, he joined Ctrl+P Publishing as the editor of The Paper. and Rolling Paper. He is also frequent guest on NM PBS, KUNM radio and local podcasts discussing local news.
Tierna Unruh-Enos
Editor, City Desk
Tierna Unruh-Enos has worked in New Mexico news for over two decades. She is a veteran of KOAT News, The Weekly Alibi, and a founding editor of The Paper. She helped to launch CtrlP Publishing for multiple community weekly papers before becoming a founding co-editor of City Desk ABQ. Tierna is a graduate of NMSU’s School of Journalism. She has won multiple awards including best national coverage of right-wing extremism from Assn of Alternative Newsmedia in 2021.
