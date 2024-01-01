How can you participate in a decision you don’t know is being made? When local reporters are not in the room to look out through people’s interests, the decisions that result often favor those who would rather have no one watching.

As a political organizer and local city councilor, Pat Davis says he saw firsthand the difference well-resourced journalists made in public decisions. When local TV and print newsrooms announced plans to shrink their coverage of the state legislature in 2015, Pat repositioned a local nonprofit to launch the state’s first daily nonprofit news outlet, the New Mexico Political Report, to cover the session and syndicate coverage statewide.

He stepped back from nonprofit service to serve two terms as an elected City Councilor in Albuquerque, but was lured back during the COVID pandemic when the city’s beloved alt-weekly stopped publishing. With the former staff and new investors, Pat helped to launch the city’s first new print newspaper in 20 years: The Paper, a new weekly digital and print paper for the community.

A year later, when the owner and publisher of the 40-year old Corrales Comment announced plans to retire post-pandemic, he asked Davis to step in. The Sandoval Signpost soon followed and the Ctrl+P Publishing Group was officially born. In late 2022, The Independent, a weekly covering 4,000 square miles, closed after 20 years. Thanks to matching donations from the NM Local News Fund and local support, Ctrl+P acquired the assets of the Independent and returned it to publication in 2023. After leaving public office, Pat launched City Desk ABQ, a new nonprofit daily news outlet covering local government and politics in the City of Albuquerque.

Our model.

With more than 1/3 of communities having lost their local daily or weekly newspaper over the past two decades, many see the mission of saving local news as a quixotic adventure.

Clearly the old model of advertiser-supported print journalism no longer works; but, many entrepreneurs are finding success in models that diversify revenue and bring a digital-first approach to a formerly print heavy industry.

News junkies have lots of options for finding news today, mostly online from aggregated and social media sources. These work great for national and state coverage and we syndicate the best of those to supplement our work. But those big media companies don’t cover local news or provide real, affordable advertising options for local businesses to reach local consumers.

Many owners and editors have had to also serve as designer, delivery driver and advertising salesperson just to keep things going — and that leaves little time for real news coverage. We want to change that dynamic by returning the best journalists to news jobs and providing shared publishing services across all of our products. We also add in a digital-first platform to reach more readers between print issues. Working together to share those costs and coverage of big regional issues we provide hyper-local coverage local readers can’t get from big market media outlets and employ talented designers, sales teams and digital gurus to support all of our newsrooms.

We seek out community sources of news that still provide value to local advertisers and readers.

Our team.

Pat Davis CEO, Founder Pat Davis is a recovering politician and news junkie. In 2015, he founded the state’s first non-profit newsroom covering the state legislature and politics, New Mexico Political Report. After taking a detour to serve two terms as an elected City Councilor and City Council President in Albuquerque, he returned to his love for civic news and launched The Paper., Albuquerque’s alt-weekly, after the demise of the city’s alt-weekly during COVID. That project and the team of local news lovers it attracted eventually acquired three other community papers, the Corrales Comment, Sandoval Signpost and, in 2023, The Independent which was returned to publishing after closing in 2022 . Today, his Ctrl+P Publishing is the state’s second largest news publisher and ranked by Albuquerque Business First as a Top 10 LGBTQ+-owned company.



In a prior life, Pat served as a police officer with the US Capitol Police during and after 9/11, and later with the Metropolitan Police Department (Wash., D.C.), and as a Lieutenant with the UNM Police Department in Albuquerque. He is a graduate of Berry College, NMSU and the FBI National Academy.