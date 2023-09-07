Digital Newsroom Coordinator

We are seeking a dedicated professional to spearhead reader engagement and digital presence for our newsroom. The coordinator’s daily duties are to spearhead our online presence, coordinate with editors to present digital versions of newspaper content through our web, social media as well as daily and weekly digital newsletter editions for subscribers.

Because news is always changing and fast-paced, no day is the same. But most days the newsroom coordinator will help to identify and edit wire and syndicated content for digital products, work with reporters and editors to create engaging digital content for print stories, and helping to identify good leads and story ideas from digital sources.

This role requires a versatile individual with a passion for helping others feel connected to their community and an in-depth understanding of website management and digital engagement.

What you’d do.

Digital newsroom

Working with editors and journalists, assist with the research and reporting for articles, features, and stories relevant to the Albuquerque and nearby communities we serve, either from wire reports or original reporting.

Collaborate with the editorial team to align online content with print material.

Use multimedia tools (videos, photos, infographics) to enhance stories.

Stay updated on local events, issues, and community concerns to reflect them in digital content.

Engage with readers through comments and social media platforms, fostering a strong online community.

Digital ninja

Maintain and update the newspapers’ website (WordPress and others), and email system (MailChimp) ensuring optimal functionality

Implement SEO best practices to increase website traffic and visibility.

Collaboration & Communication

Work closely with editorial, design, and marketing teams to ensure cohesive brand representation online.

Attend editorial meetings and contribute to content planning.

Provide weekly and monthly website performance reports and analytics.

About you

2+ years of experience in digital journalism or content creation and management, ideally in journalism or community-based nonprofits

Proficient in website and digital tech stack management, preferably with experience in WordPress, MailChimp and digital advertising tools such as Google Ads Manager, Facebook/Instagram Ads, etc.

Strong understanding of SEO and web analytics tools.

Ability to produce multimedia content (photography, video, infographics) is a plus.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Knowledge of the Albuquerque community and its nuances will be an added advantage.

The good stuff

This is a full-time job, performed mostly in the office in our offices in downtown Albuquerque.

Salary DOQ/DOE but is budgeted for mid-$40k’s.

All full-time employees enjoy a generous flexible Paid Time Off and sick leave package as well as company subsidized health benefits.

About us

Ctrl P Publishing Co. publishes four weekly digital and print newspapers as well as monthly specialty publications mostly in the Albuquerque metro area and surrounding counties. We value diversity in our work and our people.

In 2023, we were named one of New Mexico’s Top-10 largest LGBTQIA-owned companies by Albuquerque Business First. Our team of journalists routinely win national awards against larger outlets, including in 2023 when our team won best national news feature and news series reporting for coverage of neighborhood battles to save public lands and long series reporting on the city’s Indian School legacy.

We are looking for team members excited to join an impressive team with a critical mission.

Contact us

Interested? Contact Pat Davis, pat@newmexico.news

