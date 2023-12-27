We, Ctrl+P Publishing Inc, have prepared this Privacy Policy to explain how we collect, use, protect, and share information when you use our websites (the “Sites“) or when you use any of our services (the “Services“). By using the Sites or Services you consent to this Privacy Policy.

Sites includes all websites owned or published by Ctrl+P Publishing, including sandovalsignpost.com, edgewood.news, citydesk.org, abq.news, corralescomment.org, and rollingpaper.news

Information We Collect

Personally Identifiable Information. We may collect or have access to information that personally identifies you, such as your name and e-mail address, from time to time only if you choose to share such information with us. For example, we may have access to your name and e-mail address when you subscribe or comment on our Sites or a social media site associated with our Sites using the Sites or Services.

Sites Usage Data. We automatically collect anonymous usage data regarding the actions you take on the Sites. For example, each time you use the Sites we automatically collect the type of Web browser you use, your operating system, your Internet Service Provider, your IP address, the pages you view, and the time and duration of your visits to the Sites. This data does not identify, contact, or precisely locate any individual. We use this data to help us understand how people use the Sites and Services, and to enhance the services we offer.

Cookies and Web Beacons. We may use cookies (a small text file placed on your computer to identify your computer and browser) and other tracking technologies to improve the quality of the Sites or Services. Most Web browsers are initially set up to accept cookies. You can reset your Web browser to refuse all cookies or to indicate when a cookie is being sent. However, certain features of the Sites or Services may not work if you delete or disable cookies. Some of our “Service Providers” (as defined below) may use their own cookies and other tracking technologies in connection with the services they perform on our behalf, as explained in more detail below.

How We Use and Share Information

General. We use information we collect for internal purposes only, such as providing the Services. We will not sell, share, or rent your personally identifiable information to third parties, and we will not otherwise disclose your personally identifiable information to third parties, without your permission, except as expressly disclosed in this Privacy Policy.

Service Providers. From time to time, we might establish a business relationship with third parties whom we believe trustworthy and whom we have asked to confirm that their privacy practices are consistent with ours (“Service Providers“). For example, we may contract with Service Providers to provide certain services, such as Web analytics tools, newsletter and list management services, Web hosting, and Web and application development. We provide our Service Providers with the information needed for them to perform these services. Each Service Provider must agree to implement and maintain reasonable security procedures and practices appropriate to the nature of the information involved in order to protect your information from unauthorized access, destruction, use, modification, or disclosure.

Google Analytics and other Web analytics services are some of our Service Providers. The Web analytics services use “cookies” and other tracking technologies to help analyze how users use our Sites. They do not collect personally identifiable information. The information generated by the cookie about your use of the Sites (including your IP address) will be transmitted to and stored by the Web analytics services. The Web analytics services will use this information for the purpose of evaluating your use of the Sites, compiling reports on Sites activity for us, and providing other services relating to Sites activity and Internet usage. The Web analytics services may also transfer this information to third parties where required to do so by law, or where such third parties process the information on their behalf. You may refuse the use of cookies by selecting the appropriate settings on your browser, however, please note that if you do this you may not be able to use the full functionality of the Sites.

Anonymous Data. We may use, and disclose to third parties, anonymous data regarding the Sites and Services (e.g., number of visits, page views, frequency, number, time, and other data related to ads delivered, and other usage metrics) without your permission. However, such data does not identify you or any other individual.

Other Transfers. We may share information with businesses controlling, controlled by, or under common control with Investigative News Network. If Investigative News Network is merged, acquired, or sold, or in the event of a transfer of some or all of our assets, we may disclose or transfer information in connection with such transaction. You will have the opportunity to opt out of any such transfer if, in our discretion, the new entity plans to handle your information in a way that differs materially from this Privacy Policy.

Compliance with Laws and Law Enforcement. Investigative News Network cooperates with government and law enforcement officials and private parties to enforce and comply with the law. We may disclose information to government or law enforcement officials or private parties if, in our discretion, we believe it is necessary or appropriate in order to respond to legal requests (including court orders and subpoenas), to protect the safety, property, or rights of Investigative News Network or of any third party, to prevent or stop any illegal, unethical, or legally actionable activity, or to comply with the law or legal process.

Third Party Websites

The Sites or Services may contain links to websites or content operated and maintained by third parties, over which we have no control. You access such third-party websites or content at your own risk. You should always read the privacy policy of a third-party website before disclosing any information to the website.

Security

We maintain physical, electronic, and procedural safeguards to protect the confidentiality and security of personally identifiable information and other information transmitted to us. However, no data transmission over the Internet or other network can be guaranteed to be 100% secure. As a result, while we strive to protect information transmitted on or through the Sites or Services, we cannot and do not guarantee the security of any information you transmit on or through the Sites or Services, and you do so at your own risk.

Children’s Privacy Statement

We do not knowingly collect information from children under the age of 13. If we become aware that we have inadvertently received information from a child under the age of 13, we will delete such information from our records. Because we do not knowingly collect any information from children under the age of 13, we also do not knowingly distribute such information to third parties.

Privacy Policy Changes

From time to time, we may change this Privacy Policy. If we decide to change this Privacy Policy, we will inform you by posting the revised Privacy Policy on the Sites. Those changes will go into effect on the Revision Date shown at the top of the revised Privacy Policy. Your continued use of the Sites or Services constitutes your consent to the revised Privacy Policy.

Questions?

Contact us.