Fulfillment policies

We strive to ensure that our customers receive their newspaper subscriptions in a timely and efficient manner. Our fulfillment policy outlines the procedures we follow to ensure that our customers receive their newspapers on time.

Delivery schedule: We deliver newspaper subscriptions services to our customers electronically according to the daily or weekly schedule detailed, and in print weekly by US Mail except on certain holidays and unforeseen circumstances that may affect delivery schedules. We work closely with our delivery partners to ensure that our newspapers are delivered promptly and in good condition. Delivery areas: Our newspaper delivery service is limited to specific geographic areas. Customers who reside outside our delivery area may opt for our online subscription service, which provides access to digital versions of our newspapers. Delivery method: Our newspapers are delivered through a variety of methods, including mail delivery, and newspaper vending machines. Customers may select the delivery method that best suits their needs. Billing and payments: Our customers are billed on a monthly or annual basis, depending on the subscription plan they choose. Payments can be made online, by mail, or in person. Customers who wish to cancel their subscriptions may do so at any time, and refunds will be issued for any unused portions of their subscriptions. Customer service: We are committed to providing excellent customer service to all our customers. If a customer experiences any issues with their newspaper subscription, they can contact our customer service team to resolve the issue promptly. Renewals and cancellations: Our subscription plans are automatically renewed at the end of the subscription period, unless the customer chooses to cancel their subscription. Customers are notified prior to the renewal date and can choose to cancel their subscription at any time before the renewal date. Delivery failures: In the event that a customer does not receive their newspaper on a scheduled delivery day, we will make every effort to deliver the newspaper as soon as possible. Customers can also contact our customer service team to report any delivery issues.

By subscribing to our newspaper, customers agree to our fulfillment policy. We reserve the right to modify our fulfillment policy at any time, and customers will be notified of any changes that may affect their subscription.