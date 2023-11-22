Now Hiring: Full-Time Local News Reporter (Multiple Positions)​

CTRL+P Publishing is seeking multiple full-time reporters to join our local news team covering the Albuquerque metro area. Ctrl+P Publishing is New Mexico’s 2nd largest news group publishing the Sandoval Signpost, Corrales Comment, Independent News (East Mtns, Edgewood, Estancia Valley) and The Paper. We are 100% independent and New Mexico-owned.

We are seeking 2-3 full-time reporters (depending on experience and qualifications) to join our growing local news teams in our existing papers and for a new project launching in early 2024. Ideal candidates are interesting in reporting for local government, crime, courts and justice, or local economy.

Hiring is anticipated for December 2023. Full and part-time positions considered. Benefits including a technology allowance and flexible holidays and generous leave package are available.

Salary and benefits: We believe in supporting journalists with a livable wage and benefits to keep themselves healthy and connected to the community. Full-time reporters in our group earn $45,000 per year and have a generous personal leave package and are eligible for personal and family health and dental benefits.

Interested applicants should send an email or letter of inquiry and resume to: Pat Davis, publisher, pat@newmexico.news

—

Summary

Collects and analyzes information about newsworthy events to write news stories for publication or broadcast. May specialize in one type of reporting, such as local government or economy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receives assignments or evaluates news leads and news tips to develop story ideas.

Gathers and verifies factual information regarding story through interview, observation, and research.

Organizes material and writes stories according to prescribed editorial style and format standards.

May monitor police and fire department radio communications to obtain story leads.

May take photographs or shoot video to illustrate stories.

Compiles and incorporates supplemental material and background information from a range of sources, such as files, reference libraries, and/or individual knowledgeable sources, as appropriate.

Develops sources and conducts interviews to understand issues

Performs miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned.





Minimum Job Requirements

High school diploma or GED

At least one year reporting experience





Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

Ability to develop and deliver presentations.

Knowledge of or ability to learn and adapt journalism principles and techniques.

Skill in research methods and techniques.

Exceptional writing skills with proper grammar. Able to communicate an idea clearly, including proper context where necessary.

Able to demonstrate an ability to use Google Suites (Gmail, Google Docs, Google Sheets) and/or Microsoft Office (MS Word, Excel, etc).





Conditions of Employment