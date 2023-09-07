Operations Manager

The Operations Manager is s senior management position in our organization primarily responsible for overseeing operations for the Ctrl P Publishing Co.’s group of newspaper assets which includes The Paper (ABQ’s alt-weekly), Sandoval Signpost, Corrales Comment and The Independent (East Mountains, Edgewood).

The position is equivalent to an editor/department manager and reports directly to the CEO.

While publication editors are responsible for planning, assigning and editing individual publications, the operations manager supports all editors by overseeing a staff responsible for meeting sales, collections, production and distribution deadlines for each publication.

The ideal candidate loves a plan, thrives on deadlines and is rigid about systems and deliverables. They love starting the day with a list and checking it all off. The ideal candidate has probably been a fiscal manager, logistics/project manager or spreadsheet guru for a larger company or nonprofit and is looking to make a bigger impact with a small team and an important community purpose.

All editors and managers report directly and equally to the CEO and share responsibility for meeting deadlines and budgets.

The operations manager is responsible for:

Overseeing the administrative functions of design and production, fiscal management,, subscriptions, and distribution.

Working with the CEO, editors and sales leader(s) to develop quarterly, monthly and weekly budgets and performance metrics for each publication and the collective business

May represent the organization in media, or public appearances

Daily

Review daily digital stats to identify trends and top performance

Review the daily work plan for all departments and assign subtasks for designers, sales and administrative staff with deliverables and deadlines

Participate in leadership and staff meetings, as required

Weekly

Prepare next week’s weekly task lists and daily goals for production and fiscal teams to meet weekly goals for production and collections

Prepare weekly performance reports for senior staff

Monthly

Review and adjust monthly budgets and performance metrics for each publication and the overall business

Monitor trends in news and recommend improvements or experiments to increase audience reach and revenue

The good stuff

This is a full-time job, performed mostly in the office in our offices in downtown Albuquerque.

Salary DOQ/DOE but is budgeted for mid $50k’s.

All full-time employees enjoy a generous flexible Paid Time Off and sick leave package as well as company subsidized health benefits.

About us

Ctrl P Publishing Co. publishes four weekly digital and print newspapers as well as monthly specialty publications mostly in the Albuquerque metro area and surrounding counties. We value diversity in our work and our people.

In 2023, we were named one of New Mexico’s Top-10 largest LGBTQIA-owned companies by Albuquerque Business First. Our team of journalists routinely win national awards against larger outlets, including in 2023 when our team won best national news feature and news series reporting for coverage of neighborhood battles to save public lands and long series reporting on the city’s Indian School legacy.

We are looking for team members excited to join an impressive team with a critical mission.

Contact us

Interested? Contact Pat Davis, pat@newmexico.news

Like this: Like Loading...